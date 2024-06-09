Doncic has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics due to a thoracic contusion.

Doncic has been a regular on the injury report throughout the postseason due to a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness but is now listed with a thoracic contusion. He appeared to grab at his chest/rib area during Saturday's practice, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com, but the new injury wasn't added to the report until after he missed the media portion of Dallas' morning shootaround Sunday. It'd be a major shock if Doncic doesn't suit up for Game 2, but the superstar point guard may be limited if he gets the green light. Doncic posted 30 points, 10 rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Game 1.