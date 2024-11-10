Mitchell is not in the Raptors' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell has been in Toronto's starting lineup over the last eight regular-season games, which coincides with the absence of Immanuel Quickley (pelvis). Quickley will play on a minutes restriction Saturday, so Mitchell should see decent playing time in a reserve role. In the eight games he started in, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 30.1 minutes per game.
