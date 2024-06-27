The Thunder traded Waters to the Warriors on Thursday in exchange for the No. 52 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Waters saw his averages decrease over his first three years in the league, and he wasn't a consistent part of the Thunder's rotation last year, averaging 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game over 38 regular-season appearances. He had a more prominent role when he suited up for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 21.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game over 10 regular-season outings. Waters has a $2.2 million team option for next season, and the Warriors plan to exercise it to use him as a depth option.