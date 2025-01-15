Etienne has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Connor Riley of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Etienne is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and a promising prospect to boot. The younger Etienne was Georgia's top tailback in 2024, a year in which he logged over 800 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. He is not a one-year wonder either, having logged a similar output with Florida back in 2023. Having proven himself at that level will definitely warrant draft consideration for the 20-year-old.