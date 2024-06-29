Gardner was the 60th overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

With very little coming in their prospect pool in terms of goaltending, Columbus was willing to reach for Gardner here. The No. 7 ranked North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, Gardner was dominant in the WHL this past season, going 21-5-0 with a 1.91 GAA and .927 save percentage for a loaded Saskatoon team. He reportedly had plenty of interest in this stage of the draft, so Gardner likely wouldn't have lasted much longer if the Jackets hadn't pulled the trigger. He's a long-term upside play for Columbus.