Marrelli was the 86th overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A fifth-round pick of Oshawa in the 2021 OHL Draft, Marrelli had a big offensive season (57 points in 67 games) for a Generals team which won the OHL's Eastern Conference. Despite the production, Marrelli lacks dynamic skill, so he's going to have to find another way to impact the game at higher levels. The good news is that Marrelli is very steady and has displayed the ability, mostly via his hockey IQ, to make plays in all three zones. He could easily turn into a third-pairing NHL regular if everything breaks correctly in coming years.