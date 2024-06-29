Jiricek was the 16th overall pick by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Jiricek is a bit of a wild card. He seemed poised to rise the rankings after a standout U18 Gretzky/Hlinka Cup performance, but this season was a disappointment -- then injuries struck. Jiricek has good size, skates well and can move the puck, but didn't inherit the offensive skills or presence of his brother, David Jiricek of Columbus. Still, he projects as a top-four NHL defender, albeit one who may not see power-play time. It's going to take a while for him to grow into his game at the NHL level. But one only needs to look at Gustav Forsling's value to the Cup-winning Panthers to see what Jiricek might become over time. No need to roster now, but play a wait and see for a future fantasy team.