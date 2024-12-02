Swayman stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

The Bruins and Swayman were cruising after scoring three times in the first period and were up 5-1 early in the third period, before Montreal showed life and made it interesting. He allowed a pair of goals, and it was a 5-3 game with 12 minutes remaining. Swayman got one favorable bounce of the crossbar and was forced to make saves on dangerous chances. The goal support was a nice relief for the goalie, who entered on a two-game losing streak; the Bruins offense scored a combined one goal for Swayman in those two games. Boston next plays Tuesday at home against Detroit followed by a Wednesday road game in Chicago. Swayman will most likely sit out one of those.