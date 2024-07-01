Poitras (shoulder) took the ice in a regular sweater for the start of the Bruins' development camp Monday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Poitras was limited to just 33 regular-season games for Boston this past season due to injury but looks ready to go ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. In those limited appearances, the 20-year-old center notched five goals on 40 shots to go with 10 helpers. Barring any injury setbacks, Poitras should be a near-lock to make the Opening Night roster in October.