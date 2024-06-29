Lettieri has been acquired in trade by the Bruins from the Wild in exchange for Jakub Lauko, reports TSN.ca. The teams also exchanged 2024 fourth-round draft picks.

Lettieri is a 29-year-old depth center who put up five goals and four assists in 46 regular-season games while averaging under 10 minutes a game with Minnesota in 2023-24. He has played 129 NHL games over the last six seasons, including one previous game with the Bruins in 2022-23. That season, Lettieri played 48 games with the Bruins' AHL affiliate in Providence, delivering 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists). Lettieri will vie for a role on the Bruins' fourth line in camp.