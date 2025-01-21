Lettieri scored a goal on three shots and added eight hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Lettieri has earned two goals, six shots on net and 10 hits over three NHL appearances this season. The 29-year-old continues to see middle-six minutes while the Bruins work through the absences of Cole Koepke (upper body), Trent Frederic (illness) and Mark Kastelic (undisclosed). Lettieri has a little upside as a depth scorer and physical player, but likely won't be on the radar in most fantasy formats.