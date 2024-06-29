Hage was the 21st overall pick by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hage is a high-skill, right-shot center who has size, skill, speed and hockey sense who got off to a sluggish start to his draft season. Why? Last July, his father died in a freak accident, leaving his family reeling. Hage had played just 13 games the previous season after an injury that required surgery, so his draft stock started to sink. But Hage started to regain his footing after Christmas, and he put up 51 points in his final 30 games. His game needs development, especially away from the puck, and he'll get it at NCAA Michigan in September. Hage has game-breaking skill, and with the right development, he could be among the top pivots who emerge from this draft. The pick was a dream for Hage -- his dad was a Habs fan through and through, and the family lived and breathed bleu, blanc et rouge. There's no way you can't cheer for this guy. What a story.