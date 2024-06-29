Fernstrom was the 93rd overall pick by the Canucks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Fernstrom destroyed the Swedish U20 junior league this past season, posting 31 goals and 63 points in 45 games, good for third in league scoring. He also got into six scoreless contests with Orebro's SHL club. Fernstrom's greatest asset is his shot. He consistently beat goaltenders from distance, something that's rare among forwards at his age. The rest of Fernstrom's game is a work in progress, but the finishing ability is legitimate, and that makes theyoung Swede a quality long-term lottery ticket for Vancouver.