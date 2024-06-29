Silayev was the 10th overall pick by the Devils in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Silayev is a 6-foot-7 monster before he adds his blades, and the guy skates really well and closes gaps fast. He also dishes the puck well, too. Silayev spent most of this past season as a 17-year-old regular in the KHL. Sure, there were moments when his decision making wasn't perfect and his offense plateaued as the season wore on. But we'll repeat - he was 17 years old, playing against men twice his age in a pro league. Silayev has offensive skills, but they don't come near the elite puckmovers in this draft. He perhaps doesn't think the game like them, either. Still, Silayev is a defensive beast with top pairing potential a bit like Colton Parayko. He'll become a multi-category guy when he steps on the ice in 2026. He's exactly what the Devils need in their system.