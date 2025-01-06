Trouba notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

This was Trouba's second helper over 14 games since he was traded from the Rangers to the Ducks. The 30-year-old defenseman's offense hasn't taken off with his new team, but he has seen steady top-four usage while offering his usually physicality. Trouba is now at eight helpers, 65 shots on net, 74 hits, 111 blocked shots, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances this season. He's on pace to miss the 20-point mark for just the second time in his career.