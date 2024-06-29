Pettersson was the 35th overall pick by the Ducks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Pettersson is a two-way center who plays an advanced game for his age, as evidenced by his five appearances for MoDo of the SHL this past season as a 17-year-old. He spent most of the year playing for their club in the Swedish Jr. league and dominated to the tune of 27 goals and 57 points in 44 games. A jack-of-all-trades and master of none, Pettersson has an outside chance of developing into a top-six center for the Ducks but can be more comfortably projected as an excellent future third-line pivot. He was a solid selection at this stage of Round 2.