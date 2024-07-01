Frk agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Frk will give the NHL another shot after spending last season playing in Switzerland for Bern SC and Rapperswil-Jona. During his last NHL stint back in 2021-22, the 30-year-old winger was only able to earn six appearances for the Kings, though he did score twice on 15 shots in those contests. Heading into training camp, Frk is far from a lock to make the Opening Night roster and could spend significant time in the minors.