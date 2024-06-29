Gridin was the 28th overall pick by the Flames at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Good luck poking holes in anything Gridin showed on the ice over the past season. Born in Russia and committed to the University of Michigan, Gridin is fresh off a campaign in which he led the USHL in scoring (38 goals, 83 points; 60 games). His shot is accurate and hard, and he showed he could consistently beat opposing goaltenders from distance. His skating is at least average, if not a tick above, and his play away from the puck has improved considerably over the course of the past year. Gridin has a real chance to be an immediate contributor for the Wolverines this fall and makes for an excellent offensive depth piece for Calgary's prospect pool.