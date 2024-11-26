Backlund scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Backlund ended a five-game point drought with a tally in the final minute of the third period. The 35-year-old center racked up 18 shots on net during that slump, so it hasn't been for a lack of trying. He's up to five goals, 10 points, 61 shots, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating over 22 appearances in a middle-six role this season. That's in line with Backlund's usual level of offense -- he can be penciled in for roughly 40 points a year.