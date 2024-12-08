Kolosov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday.

The Bruins put their foot on the gas in the third, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to knot things up. Kolosov has run cold and hot this season. He started with four losses with 14 goals allowed and followed that with three wins and just six goals allowed. This was Kolosov's second loss since that winning run, and he allowed four goals in each of those games. Samuel Ersson (lower body) will be back soon, so Kolosov's time in the NHL is likely coming to an end.