Kolosov stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Kolosov has gone 0-3-0 with 16 goals allowed on 86 shots over his last five appearances (three starts). The 22-year-old netminder is filling in as the Flyers' top goalie while Samuel Ersson (lower body) is out. Kolosov has a 4-8-1 record with a 3.45 GAA and an .870 save percentage through 15 outings this season. Even if he's seeing an increased workload, he's not a reliable fantasy option, especially with the Flyers facing the Maple Leafs twice and the Stars once over their next three games.