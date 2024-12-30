Kolosov allowed five goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

This was a low-event game, but the few chances that were created by either team tended to be dangerous. Kolosov had a 4-3 lead to protect heading into the third period and couldn't get the job done, taking his fourth loss over six appearances in December. He's now 4-7-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .869 save percentage through 13 outings this season. None of the Flyers' three goalies have done much to claim a larger role, but Samuel Ersson remains the No. 1 with Kolosov as the No. 2 and Ivan Fedotov stuck in a third-string role. The Flyers' road trip continues Tuesday in San Jose, which could be a favorable matchup for whichever goalie gets the nod.