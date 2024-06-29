Gill was the 59th overall pick by the Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts hoped Gill would take on a more offensive role in his second junior campaign, and they certainly got their wish. The former No. 5 overall selection in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft, Gill managed just four assists in 41 games in his first year with Rimouski. He upped those totals to 12 goals and 46 points in 65 games this past season. The skills are evident, but there remains a rawness to Gill's game. That's not surprising given his mid-August birthday, which makes him one of the youngest players available in this year's class. Gill is a long-term upside play for Philadelphia and a smart one at this point of the draft.