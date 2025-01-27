Kolesar notched two assists and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Kolesar snapped a six-game point drought by helping out on goals by Brayden McNabb and Tanner Pearson in this contest. This was Kolesar's first multi-point effort since Dec. 23, though it makes sense that his offense has dropped since Vegas has gotten out of the worst of its injury issues. The 27-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 11 helpers, 55 shots on net, 148 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 50 appearances. This is the second time in five seasons he's topped the 20-point mark, and his career high of 24 points from 2021-22 is very much within reach.