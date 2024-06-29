Moysevich was the 83rd overall pick by the Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Moysevich was eligible for last year's draft and wasn't selected. He split time this past season between Russia's KHL and their second tier VHL and was effective in both stops. In 13 KHL games for SKA, Moysevich went 3-2-2 with a 1.25 GAA and .942 save percentage. Everything we've seen thus far suggests Moysevich is a solid goaltending prospect, but we likely need a few years worth of full-time KHL duty before we can make that determination for sure.