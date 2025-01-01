Smith scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Summoned from AHL Chicago on the weekend to take the spot of Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), Smith immediately slotted onto Carolina's first power-play unit and needed just two games to score his first goal in the NHL this season. The 24-year-old blueliner has always had offensive talent and was the 17th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, but defensive lapses have kept him from establishing himself at the top level. Smith could have some short-term fantasy value as a power-play specialist, as Gostisbehere lacks a firm timeline yet for his return.