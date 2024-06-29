Eiserman was the 20th overall pick by the Islanders at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Eiserman is one of the best scorers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, maybe even the best. And he's definitely the top power-play threat in this class. The guy scores with ease and without warning, from every area of the ice - he scored more than a goal-a-game (127 in 119 games) in the US National Development Team Program (NDTP). Wow. The rest of Eiserman's game is the question, and it's why he dropped from the top of this draft class to 20th. He's a strong skater, but a disappearing defender, and his play away from the puck often looks like it's a chore. But he plays hard and with a bit of coaching, Eiserman could be the guy that the Isles PP1 flows through. He doesn't need to drive plays; he simply needs someone to feed him the puck. Worst case, he's a second-line goal scorer. Eiserman is off to Boston U in September.