Gidlof was the 147th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It's not a stretch to say that size is among the most important attributes NHL clubs look for when evaluating goaltenders these days, and at 6-foot-6, they don't get much bigger than Gidlof. Not only is the Swede massive in net, but he plays big. Gidlof does a nice job of cutting down angles and giving opposing shooters very little to aim for. There are some consistency issues to work through here, like with many young netminders, but Gidlof, who spent most of last season playing in the Swedish Jr. league (14-12-0, 2.22 GAA, .923 save percentage), has a boatload of long-term potential for the Islanders.