Freij was the 37th overall pick by the Jets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Freij was good enough this past season that no one would have thought twice if he ended up being selected in the final stages of Round 1. He was brilliant for Vaxjo's U20 team, posting 14 goals and 33 points in 40 games, excellent numbers for any player, especially a defenseman. Freij excels as an offensive defender, with the ability to lead a power play and thrive in transition. He needs to play a bit more under control at times, but that's teachable. If Winnipeg can improve Freij's decision-making and defensive play, there's real long-term potential here.