Heinola (ankle) was on the ice in a regular jersey at Tuesday's morning skate, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site relays.

Heinola has been sidelined since undergoing ankle surgery in September. The Finnish blueliner resumed skating at the end of October, and he appears to be close to making his 2024-25 debut. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick by Winnipeg in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Once healthy, Heinola will likely have to compete with Haydn Fleury and Dylan Coghlan for playing time on what has been the league's best team.