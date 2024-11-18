Heinola (ankle) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday for a conditioning assignment.

Heinola will get into his first game action of the 2024-25 season at the minor-league level after recovering from ankle surgery. The 23-year-old rearguard registered 10 goals and 27 points across 41 AHL regular-season appearances in 2023-24. Once Heinola returns to the big club, he could compete for playing time with the Jets. However, earning a spot in the lineup will be difficult because of the team's success in 2024-25.