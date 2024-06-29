Bednarik was the 61st overall pick by the Islanders in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

You know what you get when it comes to Bednarik. He's displayed an ability to consistently generate offense for the US NTDP (89 points in 80 games this past season), but it's more the result of smarts as opposed to individual skill. Bednarik plays hard and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play, but his skating is below average and his game lacks pace at times. That combination is enough to make scout's question whether or not Bednarik's skill set will play at the highest level. He's committed to Boston University.