Kopitar delivered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Kopitar set up Kevin Fiala's goal late in the second period, and that would end up being the Kings' game-winner as part of a five-goal barrage in the final 25 minutes of play. Kopitar has cracked the scoresheet in four straight outings, and the veteran playmaker is not slowing down in his age-37 season. He has two goals and seven assists across his last 10 games while notching six points during his current four-game streak.