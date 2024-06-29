Reeder was the 198th overall pick by the Kings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Reeder was a standout performer with USHL Dubuque, scoring 20 goals and 60 points across 53 regular-season contests in 2023-24. He also contributed a goal and five points in 11 playoff outings with the Fighting Saints this year. Although the 18-year-old won't turn heads with his size, he's shown a willingness to compete along the walls and in front of the net. He also has a strong shot, but Reeder will need time to develop further. He's expected to continue to work on his game at the University of Denver in 2024-25.