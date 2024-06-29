Geekie has been traded to the Lighting, along with J.J. Moser and draft picks, for Mikhail Sergachev, reports Puck Report NHL.

The former 11th overall pick (2022) is coming off a 99-point season between Wenatchee and Swift Current of the WHL. He tallied 43 goals and 56 assists in 54 games and dressed for two playoff games for Utah's AHL affiliate in Tucson. Geekie immediately elevates Tampa's thin prospect pool, especially down the middle. At 6-foot-4, the left-shooting pivot will bring size, skill and vision to the Bolts. Geekie is continuing to work on his skating mechanics, as that was the knock on him on draft day.