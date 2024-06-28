Pickard signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Oilers on Friday, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Pickard had a 12-7-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .909 save percentage in 23 regular-season contests with Edmonton in 2023-24. He's projected to open the 2024-25 campaign as the backup goaltender behind Stuart Skinner. The Oilers also have Jack Campbell under contract for three more seasons with a $5 million annual cap hit, but he spent most of the recent campaign in the minors and seems unlikely to earn a roster spot with Edmonton next season if he remains with the franchise.