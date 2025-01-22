Perry scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The box score doesn't tell the whole story in this case. Perry's one-timer of a Leon Draisaitl pass came after the veteran winger skated around a tray of nachos thrown onto the ice by a fan, which drew the ire of the Capitals. Ultimately, the top-cheese tally didn't impact the result of the game, but it's certainly one of Perry's more unique goals. The winger snapped a four-game point drought and is now at eight goals, 15 points, 48 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 46 appearances this season.