Kane (hip) had knee surgery Thursday and will be sidelined for another 4-8 weeks.

At this point, the earliest Kane might be able to return would be after the February break for the 4 Nations Face-Off but that would be on the low end of his newly established timeline. The 33-year-old winger hasn't played since June 10 against the Panthers, having missed all of 2024-25 thus far following offseason hip surgery. Even once cleared to play, Kane figures to have significant rust to shake off, so fantasy players, especially in re-draft formats, may not want to jump on the Kane bandwagon immediately.