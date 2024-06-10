Carrick (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday in Game 2 versus Florida, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Carrick participated in Monday's morning skate, so it's unclear if he's dealing with an injury or if his spot in the lineup is a coach's decision. He has been scratched for three of Edmonton's last four playoff outings, including Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday. Carrick has one assist, four shots on goal and 29 hits in nine outings this postseason. If he plays, Corey Perry might be a healthy scratch.