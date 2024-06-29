Eriksson was the 58th overall pick by the Panthers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A two-way center lauded for his leadership abilities, Eriksson served as Sweden's captain at the World U18 Championship and led all U18 players in scoring (11 points in 29 games) while playing for Djurgardens in Sweden's second tier Allsvenskan. The statistics might not pop at first glance, but the fact Eriksson earned a regular role playing against men at such a young age is an extremely positive development. It would be a stretch to project Eriksson as a future top-six pivot at the NHL level, but his versatility and awareness in the defensive zone should make him an ideal depth addition to the Florida lineup at some point down the road.