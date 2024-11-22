Reinhart scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Reinhart's 15th tally of the season was the only puck that got past Petr Mrazek in this contest. The goal puts Reinhart in a three-way tie for the league lead, even with Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin (lower leg), with the latter set to miss 4-6 weeks. Reinhart has been the definition of consistency, racking up 10 goals and eight assists during a 12-game point streak, and he's been held off the scoresheet just twice in 20 outings. He's at 30 points, 52 shots on net, 23 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating this season.