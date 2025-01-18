Glass scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Glass ended a seven-game point drought with the multi-point effort. He fed Anthony Beauvillier on a breakaway for the Penguins' go-ahead goal before scoring the game-winner himself midway through the second period. Glass has not consistently seen power-play time this season but got a chance Friday with Kris Letang (illness) out of the lineup. Glass is now at two goals, 11 points, 45 shots on net, 30 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 34 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role.