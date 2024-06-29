Brunicke was the 44th overall pick by the Penguins in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Brunicke was born in South Africa, but has played all his meaningful hockey in Western Canada. He appeared to make real and legitimate offensive strides for WHL Kamloops (10 goals, 21 points in 49 games) before an injury torpedoed the remainder of his year. Brunicke has good size (6-foot-3) and makes solid decisions in all three zones. His NHL future would seem to be entirely dependent on whether or not the offensive improvements we saw this past season are here to stay. It should be noted that Kamloops finished the year with the least number of points in the WHL, leading to increased responsibility for Brunicke.