Howe was the 46th overall pick by the Penguins in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts are essentially split on Howe. Some see him as a talented, undersized (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) winger who has excellent leadership qualities (he served as Regina's captain this past season) and has consistently produced (92 goals, 233 points in 207) in his WHL career. Others feel the main reason for that production was the fact he spent a good chunk of the prior two years playing with, and often alongside, Connor Bedard. Howe lacks a standout offensive skill, so impacting the game at higher levels will become increasingly more difficult. He's a long-term lottery ticket for the Penguins.