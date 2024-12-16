Berard scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

The goal was Berard's first point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old winger played alongside Mika Zibanejad and Jimmy Vesey amid a massive lineup shuffle by head coach Peter Laviolette, though the trio accounted for three of the four lowest ice-time totals among the Rangers' forwards. Regardless of future changes, Berard is likely to spend most of his time in the bottom six. He has three points, 17 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating over his first eight NHL appearances.