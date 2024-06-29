Emery was the 30th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

As a dual American/Canadian citizen, Emery elected to go to the US NTDP/collegiate route as opposed to the CHL. His time in Ann Arbor highlighted both the strengths and weaknesses of his game. Emery is a terrific athlete. He's a great skater who's particularly explosive in short bursts. His game is similar to Rangers rearguard K'Andre Miller at the same age, but minus ANY offense. Emery is headed to North Dakota to develop his game. When he hits Madison Square, he'll be the kind of hard-to-play-against, playoff-style defender that every Stanley Cup winning team covets. But Emery won't offer you any fantasy value.