According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Miller (upper body) is day-to-day ahead of the Rangers' back-to-back against Carolina and New Jersey on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
Miller won't play against the Hurricanes on Sunday and remains on injured reserve. With a four-day holiday break coming after Monday's matchup versus the Devils, he may miss that game too to give him some additional time to recover. Miller has two goals, four assists, 42 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 55 hits across 28 appearances this season.
More News
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Not playing Friday•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Won't travel for start of road trip•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Departs Wednesday's game•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: One of each in defeat•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Helpers in consecutive contests•