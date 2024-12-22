According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Miller (upper body) is day-to-day ahead of the Rangers' back-to-back against Carolina and New Jersey on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Miller won't play against the Hurricanes on Sunday and remains on injured reserve. With a four-day holiday break coming after Monday's matchup versus the Devils, he may miss that game too to give him some additional time to recover. Miller has two goals, four assists, 42 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 55 hits across 28 appearances this season.