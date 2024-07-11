Brandsegg-Nygard signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Thursday.

Brandsegg-Nygard, the highest-drafted Norwegian forward in NHL history, has taken the first step on his journey with the Red Wings. The winger had 18 points in 41 regular-season contests with Mora IK of the Swedish second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan, in 2023-24. He's expected to move up to the SHL with Skelleftea AIK in 2024-25, so it'll likely be another year or two before Brandsegg-Nygard makes the jump to North America.