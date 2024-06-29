Becher was the 80th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is a surprise pick. An overage player with a February 2004 birthday, Becher had gone undrafted in the past. He had a huge year for WHL Prince George (32 goals, 96 points in 58 games) and averaged more than a point-per-game (10 points in 7 games) for Czechia at the World Juniors. The draft history for overage players isn't great, but the Wings obviously saw something they liked in Becher to pull the trigger at this point.