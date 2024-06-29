Helenius was the 14th overall pick by the Sabres at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Helenius is a high-floor, two-way pivot who plays a detailed 200-foot game. His hockey smarts put him in the right place at the right time, every time. He plays with an edge, he forechecks, his playmaking is strong and he's a right-shot pivot. So why wasn't Helenius taken in the top five or even top 10? He's under six-feet, the magic mark for NHLers. Helenius profiles as a quality second-line NHL pivot whose east-west game could get him time as a 1C alongside Buffalo's top wingers. He's so good that he almost immediately hops over some of the team's prospects.